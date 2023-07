After two weeks since it first launch, Threads has amassed over 100 million subscribers.

But amongst those who are currently using Threads and those who have yet to join, many questions remain about what the platform is and how to use it.

Business Analyst, Carl Gould joined us on the show with his expert insight on Meta’s new social media platform, ‘Threads’ and where it currently stands.

Watch the full interview above.

You can find more information about Carl, here.