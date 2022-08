It’s back to school time and while this can be a very exciting time for parents and kids, it can also cause a lot of stress and anxiety. Experts say they are a lot of factors that can leave you feeling uneasy about sending your kids back to school. Renowned psychiatrist and author Dr. Tracey Marks joined us live this morning to talk about her new book called “Why am I so Anxious” and to give us some tips on managing anxiety. Find out more about Dr. Marks here.

