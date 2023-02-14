All Ewing Public Schools are closed this morning as police investigate a school threat.

As of 8:25 a.m. the Ewing Police Department said there was no longer an active threat, but schools would remain closed out of an abundance of caution.

The department and assisting partner agencies were able to quickly provide security to all Ewing schools. As the investigation continues, “additional resources will remain in place as a precaution”, said the department.

Updates will continue to be released on the Ewing Police Department’s Facebook page, and police ask that people do not call the police department for information.

