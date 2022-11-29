Posted: Nov 29, 2022 / 10:55 AM EST Updated: Nov 29, 2022 / 10:55 AM EST SHARE Evil Genius Beer Company is back with festive glory this holiday season with the return of a famous holiday beer, Santa!! I Know Him! Purchase the beverage everywhere Evil Genius is sold. Plus the restaurant is hosting a 0.5k this weekend for a good cause. Tickets are just $30 and include a swag bag. All proceeds go to fulfilling a family in need. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction