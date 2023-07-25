The world has turned pink with the release of the new Barbie movie, and a fan favorite brewery in Philadelphia is joining in on the fun by making sparkly pink beer.

Evil Genius Brewery has just released a special Barbie inspired beer called “Her Dream House”. The beer is a a Raspberry blonde ale is pink, sparkly, and delicious and comes in at 5.5% ABV.

Evil Genius Co-owner Trevor Hayward joined us in the studio to show off the new beer and embrace his inner Barbie/Ken.

The “Her Dream House” beer is available on draft or in Growlers to go.

Click here for more information on Evil Genius.