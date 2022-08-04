Today is National IPA Day and tomorrow is International Beer day! Trevor Hayward from Evil Genius Beer Company stopped by our kitchen today to show us some of Evil Genius’ IPA’s and seasonal favorites. He explained what an IPA is and let us sample some beers. To find out more information visit Evil Genius Beer Company .
