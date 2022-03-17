St. Patrick’s Day is certainly a big day to celebrate for thousands in the area but for the folks at Fergie’s Pub on Sansom Street in Center City, it’s a continuation of more of the same.

“Your shepherd’s pie or your pint of Guinness or your Guinness beef stew, you can get all year round Irish breakfast everyday,” said Fergie Carey. “Anyway, we’re here but yeah we love it and we look forward to being busy this week.”

Ahead of the celebration, Fergie’s Pub had 15 kegs of Guinness Beer delivered to prepare for what is expected to be an extremely busy day for the restaurant. Whatever his customers’ fancy, Fergie says he’s just happy to share his love for his native homeland any day of the year.

“That’s what I love, like a couple was in here listening to the band upstairs from Friday from North Carolina, they were just blown away,” added Carey. “Somebody else told them yeah go over to Fergie’s Pub and they didn’t want to leave and that means I’ve done my job well.”