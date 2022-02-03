

Lou & Choo’s Lounge in Hunting Park, Philadelphia has been a community staple for four decades and while the original owners are no longer there the idea behind the spot remains the same.

“Me and my wife actually talked about it and I presented it to her, black excellence, meaning that everything we do is the pursuit of excellence and we need to start instilling some growth development and spirituality, not just ourselves for other people to ride along with us,” said owner Tracy Hardy.

Visitors are struck by the seafood forward menu with impressive creations from executive chef Bruce Palmer, like the salmon cheesesteak or salmon grilled cheese. Guests are also greeted by hundreds of murals and pictures of African American success stories. Hardy says everyone on the walls helped shape his life in one way or another but he adds the original Lou & Choo made the spot what it is today.

“They were great individuals and they pioneered this brand,” added Hardy. “We just happened to come along the last nine years and just try to take it to the next level, so I promised Choo that I would have his name in bright lights and he passed away and he was very close to me and when I bought the place I kept him with me.”