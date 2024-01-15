Today is Martin Luther King Jr Day and while many are enjoying the day off from work others are taking the opportunity to give back to their communities.

Here is a list of MLK Jr Day of Service Events in the greater Philadelphia area:

Assemble Hygiene Kits for victims of gun violence at Girard College Armory

9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Girard College Armory, 2101 South College Avenue. Philadelphia, PA 19121

Volunteer by helping paint an Indoor Mural Painting through Walls for Justice

10 a.m.

Jay Cooke Elementary School, 1300 W Loudon St, Philadelphia, PA 19141

Volunteer by cleaning up at Samuel Gompers School

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Samuel Gompers School, 5701 Wynnefield Ave, Philadelphia, PA

Joyful Readers presents a literacy-themed carnival and literacy-themed mural painting

9:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m.

Alexander K. McClure Elementary School, 600 W Hunting Park Ave, Philadelphia, PA

Paint murals, clean up, organize, and help make school kits at the Olney High School

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Olney High School, 100 E Duncannon Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19120

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Eastern State Penitentiary:

Commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with a reading of the “I Have a Dream,” speech the famous “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” and other texts by Dr. King and civil rights movement leaders. Visitors will also be invited to write a postcard to someone currently incarcerated.

Readings will take place every twenty minutes starting at 11:00 am.

Online via Zoom: Free

In-person: Free for children under 12; $17 for all other visitors.

Tickets can be purchased, here.

WHAT: 29th Annual Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the National Constitution Center:

The National Constitution Center is honoring Martin Luther King Jr.’s life with a day full of events and programs at the museum.

Admission to the museum is FREE.

School Supplies Drive 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Grand Hall Lobby

Arts and Crafts Activity Tables 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Grand Hall Lobby

Financial Literacy Workshops Presented by TD Bank 10:45 a.m. and 1:45 p.m., Freedom Classroom

Reading of “I Have a Dream” Speech 11:45 a.m., FM Kirby Auditorium

Family Concert: Songs Inspired by the Civil Rights Era 12:45 p.m. and 2:45 p.m., FM Kirby Auditorium

Artifact Spotlight: March on Washington Pennant 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m., Second Floor, First Amendment Exhibit

Freedom Fighter Story Corner 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., Second Floor, The Story of We The People Exhibit

Philly Reading Coaches 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Grand Hall Lobby



Delaware County’s 2nd Annual MLK Day of Service

Delaware County is hosting its 2nd Annual Delaware County MLK Day of Service. Participants will engage in meaningful dialogues, contribute to community improvement efforts, and reinforce the ongoing relevance of Dr. King’s vision in today’s world. Activities include a breakfast, a Peace March, a cleanup on Avenue of the States, and more.

Breakfast and Opening Ceremony 9:00- 10:00 a.m. Widener University’s Lathem Hall, 13th and Potter St., Chester, PA

Peace March 10:00- 11:00 a.m. | Widener University to Avenue of the States to Chester City Hall

Acts of Service – Community Beautification 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. | Downtown Area of Chester and Memorial Park, 2401 W. 9th St., Chester. Clean-up groups will be assigned areas of the park and surrounding streets.

Lunch and Community Building Activities 12:30- 3:00 p.m. | Downtown CAAT Center, 515 Avenue of the States, Chester, PA

Poetry for Peace 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. | Downtown CAAT Center, 515 Avenue of the States, Chester, PA



Philadelphia Orchestra Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute Concert at Girard College Chapel

3 p.m.

Admission: FREE

Tickets can be reserved, here.

Celebrate MLK Jr Day at the African American Museum in Philadelphia

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Admission: FREE

More information, here.

MLK Jr Day with Historic Philadelphia

Bring NEW scarves, hats, and gloves to donate to the Bethesda Project in exchange for free admission to the Betsy Ross House and Franklin Square.

Betsy Ross House: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Franklin Square: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Bring your kids to the Please Touch Museum for a special MLK Jr Day storytime

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased, here.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Family Festival at the Woodmere Art Museum

Honor MLK Jr with a special family program that celebrates the words and legacy of Dr. King. Children will be inspired by stories of the courage, strength, and determination of many determined to make liberty and racial equality a reality in their lives. At 2 p.m. visitors will enjoy a special performance by the award-winning singer and storyteller, TAHIRA.

12:00 p.m. 3:00 p.m.

Admission: FREE

Tickets can be reserved, here.

Participate in Martin Luther King Day of Service 2024 at Bartram’s Garden

Volunteers will help at Glenda Anne Memorial Garden to mulch and weed the park, as well as clean up the block, and more.

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

5900 Greenway Avenue

Register HERE.

West Windsor Arts and the African American Parent Support Group give back for MLK Jr Day

Volunteers will help package donations for distribution and participate in special projects.

Donations are needed for the following items:

new pajamas toothbrush, toothpaste gently used or new books handmade hats, mittens, and scarves plastic utensils (fork, knife, spoon) napkins elastic bands hoodies (black, grey, green) hats, gloves gift cards (McDonalds, Dominos, Dunkin, Regal Cinemas) Art supplies: sketch pads/markers/colored pencils journals, notebooks, adult coloring books & color pencils earbuds/headphones body wash/splash body lotion nylon styling hair brushes razors for women women’s underwear (all sizes) coloring books activity books puzzle books sketchbook journal markers crayons colored pencils gel pens felt pens stickers embellishments (ex. gems, washi tape) glue sticks or tape diapers (infant to size 9) wipes socks (infants, toddlers – age 11) naptime blankets (ages 3 – 5) pajama sets (all genders ages 3 – 10) Baby wash toothbrushes, toothpaste (ages 2 – 11) handwritten notes gift bags big clear recycling bags gallon Ziploc bags

Donations will be accepted between the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.