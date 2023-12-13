The search for escaped prisoner, Gino Hagenkotter, has come to an end after a shocking discovery was made in a Philadelphia warehouse.

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office announced that the body of a “John Doe” was identified as Gino Hagenkotter.

34-year-old Gino Hagenkotter, who was an inmate at the Riverside Correctional Facility, escaped from custody on November 30 while working at an orchard near the prison and asked the corrections officer for a bathroom break.

On December 11, Philadelphia police were called to a warehouse on 1100 East Venango Street in Kensington for a report of an unresponsive male.

A preliminary police investigation found a broken air vent, a pushed-out fan, and a ladder lying nearby, which leads police to believe Hagenkotter forced his way in.

Philadelphia Fire Department medics pronounced Hagenkotter dead and he was transported to the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office as a “John Doe”.

Gino Hagenkotter was later identified by fingerprint analysis, and Hagenkotter’s family was called by the U.S. Marshals Service in Philadelphia.

He was last seen on 8201 State Road shortly before noon on November 30, said police.

A $2K reward was offered in early December by the U.S. Marshals and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

At this point, police have not determined Hagenkotter’s cause of death.