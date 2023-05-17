The second prisoner who escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center on Sunday, May 7, has been caught.

This morning, Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Danielle Outlaw posted a tweet stating, “Escapee Ameen Hurst was just taken into custody at 6100 Washington Ave without incident.”

On May 7, 24-year-old Nasir Grant, and 18-year-old Ameen Hurst cut a hole through the fence, and escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center.

According to officials, Grant and Hurst escaped on Sunday night, but the prison didn’t notice they were missing until the following Monday afternoon.

On May 12, 24-year-old Nasir Grant was captured near 28th and Dauphin Streets and put back into custody. During his capture, Grant was disguised as a woman wearing a Muslim Garb and head covering.

At this point no further details have been released about the capture of Ameen Hurst.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.