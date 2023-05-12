One of the two inmates who escaped the Philadelphia Industrial Correction Center on Sunday, has been caught.

24-year-old Nasir Grant was captured Thursday night near 28th and Dauphin Streets and put back into custody.

The U.S Marshall Fugitive Task Force says they were conducting a surveillance operation in an area which was heavily frequented by Grant, when they found him.

At the time of his capture, Grant was disguised as a woman wearing a Muslim Garb and head covering.

U.S Marshals Supervisory Director Marsal Robert Clark said, “At about 10:20 p.m., a male resembling Nasir Grant came out of a residence wearing full female Muslim garb and a head covering. That gentleman piqued our interest. He got into a vehicle. We followed that vehicle over here to the 2800 block of West Dauphin Street, and a felony vehicle stop was conducted. At that time Grant was taken into custody without incident.”

Police also announced the arrest of 21-year-old Xianni Stalling, who is believed to have aided in the escape of inmates Nasir Grant and Ameer Hurst.

Stalling has been charged with felony escape, hindering apprehension, and conspiracy charges.

Philadelphia Police say that evidence was been found showing communication between Xianni Stalling and Ameer Hurst.

According to court documents from the Philadelphia Municipal Court, Stalling was previously incarcerated in the same prison for murder, aggravated and simple assault, reckless endangerment, conspiracy, and possession of an instrument.

At around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday May 7, 24-year-old Nassir Grant and 18-year-old Ameen Hurst cut a hole through the fence, and escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center.

The men escaped on Sunday night, but the prison didn’t notice they were missing until Monday afternoon. At of last night, Grant has been captured, but Police are still actively looking for Hurst.

If you have any information about Ameen Hurst’s whereabouts contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-800-336-0102 or Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS (8477). There is a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the escaped inmate.