CHESTER COUNTY, Pa (WPHL) — The murderer who escaped from the Chester County Prison in Pennsylvania is still on the loose, and now state police say he is armed with a stolen rifle.

In the most recent update, police say 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante was last spotted near the area of Ridge Road, Coventry Road, and Daisy Point Road in South Coventry Township.

At 6:22 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania State Police sent out a 9-1-1 phone alert stating that the the Owen J Roberts School District will be closed today, September 12, out of an abundance of caution. The alert also urged residents to secure their homes, remain vigilant, avoid traveling on roadways, and to review surveillance cameras and alert police if they observe anything suspicious.

Authorities have scheduled a 9:30 a.m. press conference where we expect to learn more information on the investigation.

The most recent development to this case began at 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning when Pennsylvania State Police revealed the area that Cavalcante was last seen in, and alerted residents that Cavalcante may be armed.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Colonel George Bivens revealed that a man, who is believed to be Cavalcante, was seen crouching along Fairview Road west of Route 100 at 8 p.m. on September 11.

State Police troopers formed a perimeter around the area and were able to locate a set of footprints that matched the description of Cavalcante’s prison shoes. Police later found both shoes which had been discarded. Another resident in the area reported a set of work boots stolen from the porch of her home, said police.

At 10:10 p.m. on Monday night, police said a man, who they believe was Cavalcante entered the garage of a home on Coventryville Road, while the homeowner was inside. The man, who is assumed to be Cavalcante, grabbed a .22 caliber rifle that was leaning in the corner and stole it. The homeowner who was armed with a pistol, fired at the man, but police do not believe he was hit.

When officers were dispatched to the incident, the stolen weapon was described as a “.22 cutoff rifle with a scope and a flashlight and a 10-round magazine,”.

A white t-shirt and green sweatshirt, which are believed to be Cavalcante’s, were found on the homeowner’s driveway. Police believe he is currently shirtless and wearing blue pants.

“Cavalcante is considered armed and extremely dangerous and he is armed with a .22 caliber rifle with a scope and flashlight mounted on it”, said Lt Colonel Bivens.

The current search perimeter includes:

Pennsylvania Route 23 to the North

Pennsylvania Route 100 to the East

Fairview and Nantmeal roads to the South

Iron Bridge and County Park roads to the West

The current reward leading to an arrest of Calvalcante is $25,000.

Anyone with Cavalcante is urged to contact PA State Police by calling 9-1-1 or by calling the Pennsylvania Tip Line at 717-562-2987.

Stay with PHL17 for updates on this developing story.