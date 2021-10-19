Ertz says goodbye to Philly in touching tribute: “This is home. Philadelphia is home.”

If you pick up today’s edition of the Philadelphia Inquirer, there’s a thank you note on the back of the paper from former Philadelphia Eagle Zach Ertz.

It reads “Thank you Philly.” The former birds tight end goes on to write he’s grateful for the love and support the city has shown him over the past eight years.

Ertz ends with writing “I came here as a kid and leave here a man forever thankful and forever committed to this city. Philly, we are World Champions and no one can ever take that away from us. This is home. Philadelphia is home.”

Last week, Ertz was traded by the Eagles to play for the Arizona Cardinals.