PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL)- Philadelphia Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that left an erratic driver dead in the hospital.

On Monday, August 14, at 12:28 p.m., police say a 24th District Officer (Officer 1) and his partner (Officer A) were driving a marked police car in the area of B Street near Westmoreland Street when they saw a Toyota Corolla with PA tags driving erratically.

Officer 1 contacted the police radio and asked if there were any active cases involving a Toyota sedan. The officers continued following the Toyota, as it turned onto Westmoreland Street, then Lee Street, and then began to drive the wrong way down Willard Street, which is a single-lane, one-way street.

The Toyota then parked in an empty spot mid-block, which is when the officers got out of their police vehicle and approached the Toyota.

Officer 1, approached the passenger side of the Toyota and Officer A approached the passenger side. As Officer 1 began opening the passenger side door of the Toyota, Officer A approached the driver ‘s side door and alerted Officer 1 that the male driver had a weapon.

As the male turned his attention to Officer 1, the officer discharged his firearm into the vehicle, fatally wounding the driver of the Toyota.

Police say the driver was immediately transported to Temple University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 12:48 p.m.

Upon investigation, two knives were found inside the vehicle, and the vehicle is currently in a police garage, pending a search warrant.

Both officers were wearing Body Worn Cameras which captured the incident, and the video will be used during the pending Internal Affairs and Officer Involved Shooting Investigations.

“The decision to utilize deadly force is one of the most difficult and far-reaching decisions that an officer will ever face,” said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. “As with all officer involved shootings, a full and thorough investigation will be conducted through the Philadelphia Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau and Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Unit. The PPD will work closely with the District Attorney’s Office to ensure an additional layer of transparency remains present.”

The PPD has informed the media that Officer 1 is a 5-year-veteran of the Philadelphia Police department and is assigned to the 24th District. He is currently on restricted duty pending the IA and OIS investigations.

Philadelphia Police have scheduled a press conference for August 16, where more information on this case will be revealed.

