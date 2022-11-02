Posted: Nov 2, 2022 / 10:46 AM EDT Updated: Nov 2, 2022 / 10:46 AM EDT SHARE Johnson’s Locust Hall Farm invites you to celebrate this holiday season at their annual Friendsgiving Brunch with Olive and Shae this month, November 20th, 2022. Enjoy a seasonal meal and live music by The Quixote Project Featuring Jeff Selby. Reservations are required, visit https://www.johnsonslocusthallfarm.com/upcoming-events/ for more details. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction