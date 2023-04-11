The English Premier League is coming to the Lincoln Financial field this summer!

This summer the Premier League will host a pre-season tournament for the first-time ever. From high-profile games, pre-season training camps, and a range of events for fans all over America, this is something all Premier League Football fans won’t want to miss.

As part of the new Premier League Summer Series, Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Fulham, and Newcastle United will travel to America to take part in games and events in Atlanta, Harrison, NJ; Landover, MD; Orlando, and Philadelphia.

The Summer Series will have a total nine matches between Saturday July 22nd and July 30th.

“Our clubs have incredible supporters in the US, who passionately follow their teams throughout the season. We have seen this dedication first-hand from the tens of thousands who have attended our Mornings Live fan events and are excited to be building on this by bringing live Premier League action to five cities this summer.”, said Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters

Starting on Saturday, July 22, Chelsea will play against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Tickets for all nine matches will be available via pre-sale on Tuesday, April 25 and will then go on general sale on Wednesday, April 26.

The games will also be broadcasted on NBC Sports, NBCUniversal, and Peacock.

All interested fans can sign up for information, here.