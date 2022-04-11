Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen on Saturday.

Police say 40-year-old Jieun Boyle was last seen at Temple University Hospital-Episcopal Campus located on the 100 block of East Lehigh Avenue around 9:40 am.

Boyle was last seen wearing a white sweater, light-colored sweatpants, blue running shoes, glasses, police say.

Police urge the public to contact South Detectives Division at 215-686-3013 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Boyle.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

