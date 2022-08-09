Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last heard from on Saturday.

Police say 29-year-old Aidan Pomper was last spoken to at 7:30 am. Pomper was earlier reported missing on September 13, 2021, and was located by police on the 4900 block of Reno Street on September 15, 2021.

Pomper frequents South Street between 10th & 20th Street and Center City. It is unknown what Pomper had on before he disappeared, police said.

Police urge the public to contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Pomper.