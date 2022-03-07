Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing endangered teen last seen on March 3, 2022.

Police say 18-year-old Joedaya Beauford was last seen on the 2800 block of Watkins Street at 10:00 am.

Beauford’s clothing description is unknown at this time, according to police.

Police urge the public to contact Southwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Beauford.