A 74-year-old man last seen driving his car in Southwest Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing endangered man last seen on February 28, 2022.

Police say 74-year-old Melchizedek Leary was last seen on the 7300 block Meadowlark Place driving a 2017 Kia Forte Pennsylvania tag #LTJ-6398.

Leary likes to frequent the area of South Street, police say. He was last seen wearing a black “DC33” jacket, black jeans, and black shoes.

Police urge the public to contact Southwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Leary.