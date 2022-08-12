Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on Tuesday.

Police say 21-year-old Kashmere Hiltner was last seen at 1400 South 5th Street. Hiltner is known to frequent Brigantine New Jersey.

He last seen wearing a pink/blue/yellow Michael Jordan track suit, police say.

READ MORE: Mother, son from Strawberry Mansion are missing

Police urge the public to contact South Detectives at 215-686-3013 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Hiltner.