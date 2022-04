Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on Monday.

According to police, 70-year-old Roy E. Sojourner was last seen on the 3400 block of Civic Center Blvd around 2:00 pm.

It is unknown what Sojourner wore when he disappeared, police say.

Police urge the public to contact the Southwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3183 if you have information on the whereabouts of Sojourner.