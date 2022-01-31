Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing endangered man from Chestnut Hill.

Police say 68-year-old Robert Smith from the 300 block of West Hill Avenue was last seen on January 26, 2022. Smith was last seen in the area of the 300 block of Wister Street, police say.

Smith was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray & red plaid shirt, blue jeans, black boots, black hat, black hat and grey gloves, and green framed glasses.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Smith.