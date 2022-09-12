Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man who works at a 7-Eleven is fighting for his life after he was shot twice in Southwest Philadelphia Sunday.

The shooting happened on the 2900 block of South 70th Street just after 9:00 pm.

According to police, a 24-year-old man was shot once in the neck and the right arm by an unknown shooter inside the store. Police transported the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

READ MORE: Teen girl fatally shot in the chest in a drive-by shooting

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.