Emlen Physick Estate in Cape May Has Turned a Haunted House Into a Victorian Fascination PHL17 News by: Alyssa Sullivan Posted: Aug 6, 2021 / 02:54 PM EDT / Updated: Aug 6, 2021 / 02:54 PM EDT Close You have been added to PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW PHL17 Breaking News Alerts SIGN UP PHL17’s Alyssa Sullivan visits the Emlen Physick Estate in Cape May, New Jersey during a PHL17 Morning News “Down The Shore” segment. Take a look! Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction