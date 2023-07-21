After a summer of waiting the Barbie Movie is finally here! And whether you are attending the first showing at your local movie theater, dressing up in pink and going to a Barbie Party with all your fellow Barbies and Kens, or just treating today like any other day, we have some tips to help you embrace your inner Barbie and let it shine in your own personal style.

This morning, Helena Berggren (aka Helena of Sweden), Fashion Writer, Commentator, & Fashion Designer joined us in the PHL17 studio to tell us everything we need to know about ‘Barbiecore’ and to give us some Barbie fashion tips. Watch the full video above.

