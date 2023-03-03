It’s Read Across America week and the Elmwood Zoo is hosting their annual Read Across America celebration.

On Sunday, March 5th from 12-4pm, local book authors and publishers will join together at the Centre Theater in Norristown, PA to promote the need for reading and writing skills for kids.

“We are excited to host our annual Read Across America event again this year. While the Zoo is currently under construction, we are getting started on our Master Plan for our 100 years in 2024. We will be holding this event at The Center Theater in Norristown PA. In the Charles L. Blockson exhibition. The exhibit has a lifetime of Mr. Blockson collecting and documenting artifacts of Afro-American and Black History.”, said the Elmwood Zoo.

