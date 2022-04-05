Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Homicide Detectives are investigating the death of an Elmwood Park man who was found dead in his vehicle Sunday.

The incident happened on the 6500 block of Lindbergh Boulevard just before 5:00 pm.

According to police, a 23-year-old man was found inside a car that struck a pole at the scene. The man, later identified as Andre Grimes, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, police say.

Grimes was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by medics, where he was pronounced dead at 5:13 pm.

There have been no arrests made and no weapons recovered.