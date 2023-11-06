Pennsylvania’s Municipal election is tomorrow, Tuesday, November 7. If you have some questions or need a refresher on how to vote in Pennsylvania, this article has you covered.

When will polls be open?

Polls will be open across Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where can I vote or submit my mail-in ballot?

If you are planning to vote in person, you can look up your polling place here.

If you are planning to vote by mail or submit an absentee ballot, you must mail or deposit your ballot at a county election office, a designated drop box, or other specified location. All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on November 7.

How do I make sure my mail-in ballot is done correctly?

Read the instructions carefully. Mark the ballot and be sure to fill out the front and back. Seal your ballot in the inner secrecy envelope that says “official election ballot.” Important: Do not make any marks on the inner secrecy envelope. Your ballot must be placed and sealed in the inner secrecy “official election ballot” envelope or else it will not be counted. Place the inner secrecy envelope in the pre-addressed outer return envelope. Sign and date the voter’s declaration on the outside of the return envelope. Important: The declaration on the return envelope must be completed or else your ballot will not be counted. Return your ballot to the proper location, as listed above.

Can I check the status of my ballot?

You can track your Mail-in or Absentee Ballot, here

What do I need to bring with me?

You must bring a form of photo or non-photo identification with you.

Approved ID types:

Pennsylvania driver’s license or PennDOT ID card

ID issued by any Commonwealth agency

ID issued by the U.S. Government

U.S. passport

U.S. Armed Forces ID

Student ID

Employee ID

Confirmation issued by the County Voter Registration Office

Non-photo ID issued by the Commonwealth

Non-photo ID issued by the U.S. Government

Firearm permit

Current utility bill

Current bank statement

Current paycheck

Government check

Who can vote in the Municipal election?

Everyone who is registered to vote, regardless of political party affiliation.

Who is on the Ballot?

The 2023 Pennsylvania Municipal election will decide on the next state Supreme Court Justice, decide who will fill the open seats in Pennsylvania’s Supreme and Commonwealth Courts, and determine whether two judges will get additional terms in the Superior Court.

Supreme Court Candidates:

Democrat Daniel McCaffery

Republican Carolyn Carluccio

Superior Court Candidates:

Republican Maria Battista

Democrat Jill Beck

Republican Harry Smail

Democrat Timika Lane

Commonwealth Court Candidates:

Republican Megan Martin

Democrat Matt Wolf

Voters will also be casting their ballot for a variety of local races such as Mayoral, City Council, School Board, and others.

For Philadelphia Voters, the key election will be choosing the next Mayor.

Philadelphia Mayoral Race: Who’s running?

Democrat Cherrelle Parker

Republican David Oh

Will there be anything new on my ballot?

Voters in Allegheny County, Berks County, Chester County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Pike County, and Philadelphia County may see additional questions regarding the following:

Allegheny County Council Salary Amendment

Reading Public Works Director and City Engineer Amendment

Honey Brook Township Increase Size of Township Board of Supervisors Measure

Kennett Square Real Estate Tax Increase for Library Funding Measure

Pheaonxville Area School District Eliminate Occupation Tax and Increase Tax Measure

Allentown Referendum 1- Controller Salary Increase Amendment

Allentown Referendum 2- City Council Salary Increase Amendment

Lower Saucon Term Limits for Township Council Measure

Northhampton County Term Limits for County Controller Amendment

Northhampton County Term Limits for County Executive Amendment

Delaware Township Property Tax for Ambulance Services Measure

Shohola Township Property for Ambulance Services Measure

Philadelphia Office for People with Disabilities Amendment

You can find more specifics about these questions, here.

Voters can access a preview of a sample ballot, here.

For more information and resources visit vote.pa.gov