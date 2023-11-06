Pennsylvania’s Municipal election is tomorrow, Tuesday, November 7. If you have some questions or need a refresher on how to vote in Pennsylvania, this article has you covered.
When will polls be open?
Polls will be open across Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where can I vote or submit my mail-in ballot?
If you are planning to vote in person, you can look up your polling place here.
If you are planning to vote by mail or submit an absentee ballot, you must mail or deposit your ballot at a county election office, a designated drop box, or other specified location. All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on November 7.
How do I make sure my mail-in ballot is done correctly?
- Read the instructions carefully.
- Mark the ballot and be sure to fill out the front and back.
- Seal your ballot in the inner secrecy envelope that says “official election ballot.” Important: Do not make any marks on the inner secrecy envelope.
- Your ballot must be placed and sealed in the inner secrecy “official election ballot” envelope or else it will not be counted.
- Place the inner secrecy envelope in the pre-addressed outer return envelope.
- Sign and date the voter’s declaration on the outside of the return envelope. Important: The declaration on the return envelope must be completed or else your ballot will not be counted.
- Return your ballot to the proper location, as listed above.
Can I check the status of my ballot?
You can track your Mail-in or Absentee Ballot, here
What do I need to bring with me?
You must bring a form of photo or non-photo identification with you.
Approved ID types:
- Pennsylvania driver’s license or PennDOT ID card
- ID issued by any Commonwealth agency
- ID issued by the U.S. Government
- U.S. passport
- U.S. Armed Forces ID
- Student ID
- Employee ID
- Confirmation issued by the County Voter Registration Office
- Non-photo ID issued by the Commonwealth
- Non-photo ID issued by the U.S. Government
- Firearm permit
- Current utility bill
- Current bank statement
- Current paycheck
- Government check
Who can vote in the Municipal election?
Everyone who is registered to vote, regardless of political party affiliation.
Who is on the Ballot?
The 2023 Pennsylvania Municipal election will decide on the next state Supreme Court Justice, decide who will fill the open seats in Pennsylvania’s Supreme and Commonwealth Courts, and determine whether two judges will get additional terms in the Superior Court.
Supreme Court Candidates:
- Democrat Daniel McCaffery
- Republican Carolyn Carluccio
Superior Court Candidates:
- Republican Maria Battista
- Democrat Jill Beck
- Republican Harry Smail
- Democrat Timika Lane
Commonwealth Court Candidates:
- Republican Megan Martin
- Democrat Matt Wolf
Voters will also be casting their ballot for a variety of local races such as Mayoral, City Council, School Board, and others.
For Philadelphia Voters, the key election will be choosing the next Mayor.
Philadelphia Mayoral Race: Who’s running?
- Democrat Cherrelle Parker
- Republican David Oh
Will there be anything new on my ballot?
Voters in Allegheny County, Berks County, Chester County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Pike County, and Philadelphia County may see additional questions regarding the following:
- Allegheny County Council Salary Amendment
- Reading Public Works Director and City Engineer Amendment
- Honey Brook Township Increase Size of Township Board of Supervisors Measure
- Kennett Square Real Estate Tax Increase for Library Funding Measure
- Pheaonxville Area School District Eliminate Occupation Tax and Increase Tax Measure
- Allentown Referendum 1- Controller Salary Increase Amendment
- Allentown Referendum 2- City Council Salary Increase Amendment
- Lower Saucon Term Limits for Township Council Measure
- Northhampton County Term Limits for County Controller Amendment
- Northhampton County Term Limits for County Executive Amendment
- Delaware Township Property Tax for Ambulance Services Measure
- Shohola Township Property for Ambulance Services Measure
- Philadelphia Office for People with Disabilities Amendment
You can find more specifics about these questions, here.
Voters can access a preview of a sample ballot, here.
For more information and resources visit vote.pa.gov