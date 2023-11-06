New Jersey’s General election is tomorrow, Tuesday, November 7. If you have some questions or need a refresher on how to vote in New Jersey, this article has you covered.

When will polls be open?

Polls will be open across New Jersey from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where can I vote or submit my mail-in ballot?

If you are planning to vote in person, you can look up your polling place here.

If you are planning to vote by mail or submit an absentee ballot, you must mail or deposit your ballot at a county election office or a designated drop box.

All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on November 7.

How do I make sure my mail-in ballot is done correctly?

Read the instructions carefully. Make sure you have a ballot, an inner envelope with an attached certificate, and a mailing envelope. Mark your selection on the ballot with blue or black ink and be sure to fill out the front and back. Fill in and sign the certificate, keeping it attached to the inner envelope. Seal your ballot in the inner certificate envelope. Place the inner certificate envelope in the pre-addressed outer return envelope. Return your ballot to any of the proper locations, as listed above.

Can I check the status of my ballot?

You can track your Mail-in or Absentee Ballot, here.

What do I need to bring with me?

You do not need to show ID when you vote in person.

Who can vote in the General election?

Everyone who is registered to vote, regardless of political party affiliation.

Who is on the Ballot?

The 2023 New Jersey General Election will decide on the next State Senate and State Assembly members for each district.

You can check who will be on the ballot for your district, here.

Voters can access a preview of a sample ballot, here.

For more information and resources click here.