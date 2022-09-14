Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Friday.

Police say 13-year-old Victoria Gaynor was last seen on the 1500 block of Arch Street around 5:30 pm leaving the Department of Human Services. This is the eighth child reported missing from DHS this year.

Gaynor was last seen wearing a blue school uniform, black jeans and black Converse sneakers, police said.

Tyasiah Robinson, 15, was last seen on June 7, 2022, and Eric Mercer-Smallwood, 13, was last seen on May 19, 2022. Nasyre Jones, 11, was last seen on March 8, 2022. Stacey Rivera was last seen on May 13th, 2022. Samuel Pringle, 15, was last seen on June 17, 2022. Kahnika Nelson, 16, last seen August 14, 2022. Equill Marino, 16, was last seen on August 17, 2022.

Police urge the public to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Gaynor.