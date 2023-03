The Edwin M. Stanton School in Philadelphia was on lockdown this morning after a live round was found on the gym floor.

Philadelphia School District police placed the school on lockdown at 11:27 a.m. Thursday morning while Philadelphia Police and K9’s investigated.

Philadelphia police said K9’s cleared the school and the lockdown was lifted at 12:40 p.m.

Police have not released any additional details about this incident.

Stay with PHL17 for updates on this developing story.