Today is National STEM Day and if you’re for some educational toys to teach your kids Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, we have the perfect options for you.
Speech Pathologist and Toy Expert, Erika Cardamome joined us on the PHL17 Morning Show with her STEM Toy picks.
- GraviTrax JUNIOR Starter-Set: Jungle by Ravensburger
- $59.99
- Safari Park Junior by Smart Games
- $26.99
- Squaregles Oggsmore Keep: A Castle Saga
- $59.99
- Educational Insights Design & Drill Bolt Buddies Crane
- $25
- Electric Motors Catalyst
- $60