From the moment a baby is born, they are constantly observing the world around them and learning new things. That’s why picking the right toys is imperative to a child’s learning and development.
Toy expert, and speech language pathologist Erika Cardamome joined us on the show to give us some baby toy ideas that will help boost your child’s education, from day one.
Toy ideas:
- Urban Gymotion Lay to Sit-Up Play
- MSRP: $89.95
- Ages 0-12 months
- Lights ‘N’ Music Baby Book
- MSRP: $25.95
- Ages 0-12 months
- Animated Alora The Unicorn
- MSRP: $45.00
- Ages: 0 months and up
- See-Touch-Hear Sloth Ball
- MSRP: $19.99
- Age: 3-24 months
- Take Me With You Zebra
- MSRP: $19.99
- Ages 3-24 months
- Swimways Ultra Baby Spring Float
- MSRP: $19-40
- Ages: 9-24 months
