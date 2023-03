Have you ever had a plate of food, or even a drink, that had flower’s garnished on it? Well, did you know that you can most likely eat that flower? A family in Plymouth Meeting grows tons of the edible flowers that you may see when you’re out to eat. PHL17’s Alex Butler visits Tlush Family Farms to give us an inside look of the process of their edible flowers.

