Philadelphia (WPHL)- Kristin Szostak, LPC and Regional Assistant Vice President of Operations, The Renfrew Center, talks about body image and social media amid National Eating Disorders Awareness Week.

Szostak says she supports awareness week by taking on one of the most destructive trends in society today. “The negative toll of social media on mental health and body image, especially for young people, Szostak says.”

A nationwide survey of college students conducted by Renfrew reveals that 88% of students say using social media worsens their body image.

Szostak says, “Renfrew is addressing this troubling statistic by launching a national campaign called Live Your Reel Real Life, empowering people to stop worrying about how their followers view them and start living authentically.”