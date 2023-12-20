The holidays are here and that means you’ll probably be spending a good amount of time in the kitchen, cooking and preparing all those delicious meals for your holiday dinners.

But, if you have kids, you know all too well how much of a disaster and a distraction having a kid in the kitchen with you can be.

Don’t fret! Registered Dietician Colleen Tewksbury joined PHL17’s Amanda VanAllen in the studio with some easy tips to keep your kids safe and to help them start making lifelong memories with you in the kitchen.

Dr. Tewksbury’s tips:

Set realistic expectations, with yourself and the kids. How much can you realistically handle in the given time period with the people present?

Be direct and clear with instructions and boundaries.

The food will probably not be perfect or be cooked quickly/efficiently, and that’s okay. Every age has an age-appropriate task. Baby/toddler: Give your baby some Play-dough and pretend like they are making cookies.

Toddler: Give your kid, toddler-safe knives to help you cut up some fruit.

Toddler/ older kid: Ask your child to help you decorate desserts. Remember they don’t have to be perfect!

Older children: Ask them to help you open cans, mix, whisk, or do other simple tasks.

Pre-teen/adolescent: Let them choose a recipe they want to try out themselves and help them make it. There is no shame in using a pre-made kit such as meal delivery, cookie kit, hour decorating, etc. Remember it’s all about the time and attention, not the food or how it looks or tastes.

You can find more information about Dr. Tewksbury, here, and child-safe tips, here.