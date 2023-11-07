Halloween is long gone but you may be wondering what to do with those slowly rotting pumpkins that are still sitting on your porch.

Don’t throw them away! Weaver’s Way Executive Chef Bonnie Shuman joined us on the PHL17 Patio to give us an easy recipe to reuse your pumpkins.

Pumpkin & Sage Puff Pastry:

4 slices bacon, chopped (optional)

2 Vidalia onions, thinly sliced and seasoned with kosher salt and pepper to taste

¼ cup apple cider

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed

¾ cup ricotta cheese

⅔ cup pumpkin puree

1 cup freshly grated mozzarella cheese

1 large egg for egg wash

Fresh sage leaves

Parmesan cheese, for topping

Cook bacon over medium heat, remove before getting crispy as it will finish in the oven Cook onions in rendered bacon fat with salt and pepper for 10 minutes until soft Reduce heat and add apple cider Cook for another 15-20 minutes until onions are caramelized Place thawed puff pastry on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, poke with a fork all over Combine pumpkin puree and ricotta, spread over a puff pastry sheet with a 1-inch border Top with mozzarella, caramelized onions, bacon and fresh sage Brush edges of pastry with egg wash Bake at 425 degrees F for 20-25 minutes until the crust is golden Sprinkle with parmesan before serving

