The suspect is described as a white male, of unknown age.

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police safely arrested an armed man who fired multiple gunshots at them in the city’s Eastwick.

The incident happened on the 7500 block of Chelwynde Avenue around 4:48 pm Tuesday.

Officers responded to a report that a man was shot in a home on the block. Police at the scene found an unidentified man armed with a gun in the second-floor rear bedroom.

According to police, the suspect pointed the gun at the officers. The officers were able to exit the house unharmed. As police tried negotiating with the suspect to leave the house, he started firing several gun shots at them.

At around 5:00 pm, police arrested the man and transported him to Jefferson Hospital for evaluation. No officers were injured.