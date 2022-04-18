Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left four people injured in Philadelphia’s Fairhill section Sunday.

The shooting happened on the 2800 block of Orkney Street around 6:00 p.m.

According to police, four men were injured in the shooting. A 21-year-old man was shot once in his heel, police say. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors placed him in stable condition.

A 33-year-old man was shot three times in the right upper thigh and once in the lower leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital by police, where he was placed in stable condition.

Police say a 38-year-old was shot once in his buttocks and thigh. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by police, where he was listed in stable condition.

The last victim, a 53-year-old man, was shot once in the thigh, police say. He was transported to a local hospital by police, where doctors placed him in stable condition.

READ MORE: Man shot 12 times in North Philadelphia, listed as John Doe

Police say It’s still unclear what sparked the gunfire. No arrests have been made.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc