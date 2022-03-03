Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing teen from East Germantown last seen on February 23, 2022.

Police say 15-year-old Jaedah Goodman was last seen at her residence on the 2100 block of Medary Avenue around 11:00 am.

Goodman was last seen wearing a gold necklace, black jacket, black tights, and black/white/blue Jordan sneakers, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Goodman.