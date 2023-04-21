Tomorrow is Earth Day, and Ali Mierzejewski, Editor-in- Chief of The Toy Insider has the perfect toys to inspire and teach your kids about the planet.

  • Message From The Planet by Wild Republic
    • Fun comic-inspired plushies made from 100% recycled materials
    • Ages 3+
    • MSRP: $12.99-23.99
    • Buy here
  • Nature Fun Gardening Tool Set by Hape
    • This fun set teaches kids to plant seeds, pull weeds, and grow their own garden
    • Ages 4+
    • MSRP: $27.99
    • Buy here
  • Craft-tastic Nature Scavenger Hunt Journal by Playmonster
    • Experience the magic of nature with this fun scavenger hunt journal
    • Ages 6+
    • MSRP: $19.99
    • Buy here
  • Lego City Recycling Truck by Lego
    • Teach your kids to are for the environment with this complete Lego City Recycling truck building set with a recycling center
    • Ages 5+
    • MSRP: $29.99
    • Buy here
  • Wiltopia: Tropical Jungle Playground by Playmobil
    • Discover the jungle with this fully equipped jungle playground set
    • Ages 6+
    • MSRP: $54.00
    • Buy here

You can find out more about Ali and The Toy Insider, here.