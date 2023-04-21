Tomorrow is Earth Day, and Ali Mierzejewski, Editor-in- Chief of The Toy Insider has the perfect toys to inspire and teach your kids about the planet.

Message From The Planet by Wild Republic Fun comic-inspired plushies made from 100% recycled materials Ages 3+ MSRP: $12.99-23.99 Buy here



Nature Fun Gardening Tool Set by Hape This fun set teaches kids to plant seeds, pull weeds, and grow their own garden Ages 4+ MSRP: $27.99 Buy here



Craft-tastic Nature Scavenger Hunt Journal by Playmonster Experience the magic of nature with this fun scavenger hunt journal Ages 6+ MSRP: $19.99 Buy here



Lego City Recycling Truck by Lego Teach your kids to are for the environment with this complete Lego City Recycling truck building set with a recycling center Ages 5+ MSRP: $29.99 Buy here



Wiltopia: Tropical Jungle Playground by Playmobil Discover the jungle with this fully equipped jungle playground set Ages 6+ MSRP: $54.00 Buy here



You can find out more about Ali and The Toy Insider, here.