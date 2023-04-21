Tomorrow is Earth Day, and Ali Mierzejewski, Editor-in- Chief of The Toy Insider has the perfect toys to inspire and teach your kids about the planet.
- Message From The Planet by Wild Republic
- Fun comic-inspired plushies made from 100% recycled materials
- Ages 3+
- MSRP: $12.99-23.99
- Nature Fun Gardening Tool Set by Hape
- This fun set teaches kids to plant seeds, pull weeds, and grow their own garden
- Ages 4+
- MSRP: $27.99
- Craft-tastic Nature Scavenger Hunt Journal by Playmonster
- Experience the magic of nature with this fun scavenger hunt journal
- Ages 6+
- MSRP: $19.99
- Lego City Recycling Truck by Lego
- Teach your kids to are for the environment with this complete Lego City Recycling truck building set with a recycling center
- Ages 5+
- MSRP: $29.99
- Wiltopia: Tropical Jungle Playground by Playmobil
- Discover the jungle with this fully equipped jungle playground set
- Ages 6+
- MSRP: $54.00
You can find out more about Ali and The Toy Insider, here.