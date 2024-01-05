It’s a big game this Sunday for the Eagles as they take on the NY Giants in terms of heading into the playoffs on the right note. It’s not necessarily “big” for playoff seeding unless the Commanders somehow beat the Cowboys.

Ryan Rothstein of “97.3 -ESPN” in South Jersey joined us to break down Eagle’s numerous storylines.

Some of what was discussed include:

-Jalen Hurts struggles within the offensive scheme.

-A.J. Brown’s recent frustrations and his interview explaining his silence after the Cardinals game.

-The struggles on offense and defense over the last 6 weeks, where the team has won just one out of 5 games.

