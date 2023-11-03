The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is hosting a “Tailsgate” during the highly anticipated Eagles vs Cowboys to help adoptable pets find their ‘fur-ever’ home.

This Sunday, November 5, from 12-4 p.m. PSPCA ‘s “Tailsgate” will have food, drinks, live entertainment, games, a silent auction, a raffle, and most importantly some adoptable pets.

Tickets for the event are $40 and they can be purchased HERE.

All attendees will be entered to win two tickets to the day’s Eagles game and guests who want to test their luck even more can also bid on silent auction items like a ball signed by Kyle Schwarber, a hat signed by Alec Bohm, and much more.