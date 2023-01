The Eagles take on the Giants this weekend and if you still need to get game day ready we have some ideas!

Emily Goodman started her own apparel line called Dye Hard Fan. It features sweatshirts, tshirts and bags. Plus if you’re looking for somewhere to tailgate head to the N LOT and find The LFG tailgate!

They do it big with all you can eat food and an eagles school bus!

You can find more information about LFG tailgate here.

To shop any of the Dye Hard fan clothing line, click here.