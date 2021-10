Bad news for the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of Thursday night’s matchup with the Tampa bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field as tight end Dallas Goedert has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Goedert ranks third in receiving yards for the Eagles so far this season. According to NFL procedures Goedert will be available after providing two negative test results at least 24 hours apart.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction