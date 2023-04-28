Bensalem Police are searching for the two men who broke into the Bensalem Beer and Soda store and stole slushies.

On April 7 at 3:30 a.m., two men smashed the front glass sliding door and entered the store. The two men then proceeded to steal several slushies from an indoor refrigerator, before fleeing the store.

The first male was seen wearing a grey hoodie, black shorts, white socks and tan moccasins. The second male was seen in a blue and white hoodie, black shorts and had a backpack on.

Police urge you to pay close attention the video. If you have any information about the identity of the burglars, submit an anonymous tip or contact Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.