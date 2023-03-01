Dunkin’ and the Greater Philadelphia area Franchise stores have announced their 14th annual scholarship program, and this year Dunkin will be awarding $100,000 to high school and college students.

In partnership with Scholarship America, Dunkin will be awarding $5,000 to 20 students in the greater Philadelphia to apply to their choice of a college, university, or vocational-technical school.

Since the scholarship program started in 2009, Dunkin has awarded over $600,000 to students in the greater Philadelphia area.

“Dunkin’ franchisees throughout the greater Philadelphia area are excited to launch the annual Dunkin’ Philadelphia Regional Scholarship Program to continue helping the students in our communities as they work toward advanced education,” said Perry Shah, Dunkin’ Franchisee and Chairman of the Dunkin’ Philadelphia Advertising Committee. “We look forward to recognizing more deserving students this year and are thrilled to help ease the financial burden of college.”

Applications for the Scholarship program will be open March 1st through April 13th. Applicants must be current part-time and full-time undergraduate students and high school seniors who plan to enroll in a college, university, or vocational-technical schools. Dunkin says, “recipients will be selected based on their academic record, demonstrated leadership skills, and overall commitment to their school and local community. ”

For more information or to apply for the scholarship, click here.