You sent in photos, and celebrity antique appraiser Dr. Lori has studied them. See how much a record player, a 1960’s Bugs Bunny piggy bank, and a Germany hand painted vase are worth over or under $50.

Can you guess which of these items is worth the most? Keep sending in your photos on our Facebook page, and tune in to PHL17 each week for a virtual appraisal!

Check out Dr. Lori’s website at drloriv.com and her YouTube channel at youtube.com/drloriv